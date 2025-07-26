'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is out in theaters

When, where to watch 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' on OTT

By Isha Sharma 05:07 pm Jul 26, 202505:07 pm

What's the story

Marvel Studios's latest offering, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby and has received positive reviews worldwide. It will reportedly be available for streaming on JioHotstar around November 2025. However, this is subject to change based on its box office performance. If the movie doesn't perform as well as expected, Marvel Studios might consider an earlier streaming release to maintain interest and reach a broader audience.