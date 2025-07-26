When, where to watch 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' on OTT
What's the story
Marvel Studios's latest offering, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby and has received positive reviews worldwide. It will reportedly be available for streaming on JioHotstar around November 2025. However, this is subject to change based on its box office performance. If the movie doesn't perform as well as expected, Marvel Studios might consider an earlier streaming release to maintain interest and reach a broader audience.
Film overview
Everything about the superhero team's origin story
Set in a vibrant, retro-futuristic world of the 1960s, The Fantastic Four: First Steps follows the legendary superhero team on their most dangerous mission yet. The film is directed by Matt Shakman and written by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Pascal and Kirby are joined by Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as members of the superhero team. Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson play pivotal supporting roles.
Box office competition
'First Steps' faces competition from 'Saiyaara' in India
In India, the film earned a little over ₹5cr on its opening day (Friday). The movie faces competition from Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, and will face Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 next week. Another superhero film, Superman, is also currently in theaters.