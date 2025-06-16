What's the story

The much-anticipated second season of the popular espionage thriller series Special Ops, starring Kay Kay Menon and Karan Tacker, will premiere on JioHotstar on July 11.

The show is produced by Friday Storytellers and has been created by Neeraj Pandey. The first season was released in March 2020 and became a huge hit among audiences.

The trailer, released on Monday, hints at an intriguing and fast-paced storyline.