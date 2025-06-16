'Special Ops 2': Himmat Singh battles cyber-terrorism in action-packed trailer
What's the story
The much-anticipated second season of the popular espionage thriller series Special Ops, starring Kay Kay Menon and Karan Tacker, will premiere on JioHotstar on July 11.
The show is produced by Friday Storytellers and has been created by Neeraj Pandey. The first season was released in March 2020 and became a huge hit among audiences.
The trailer, released on Monday, hints at an intriguing and fast-paced storyline.
Trailer insights
The series will focus on cyber war, artificial intelligence
The second season will focus on a cyber war and artificial intelligence, where everyone is a target.
Tahir Raj Bhasin plays Collector, the ruthless antagonist, who is after UPI users' data in the country.
He is chased by Himmat Singh (Menon), determined to catch him before time runs out.
Menon's dialogue, "Now the country that wins the cyber war will win it all," ties the entire clip together.
This time, everyone is a Target!— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) June 16, 2025
Cyber-Terrorism vs. Himmat Singh and his squad.#HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps2, streaming from July 11, only on #JioHotstar@neerajpofficial @kaykaymenon02 @prakashraaj @pathakvinay @karantacker #TahirRajBhasin @SaiyamiKher #MuzamilIbrahim… pic.twitter.com/QpM4WLtWfJ
A look at the star cast
Special Ops Season 2 features an ensemble star cast with most of the actors from Season 1 reprising their roles.
The main cast includes Menon, Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Raj Bhasin, Dilip Tahil, Prakash Raj, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, and Saiyami Kher.
The series has been shot in foreign locations including Budapest, Turkey and Georgia.
All the episodes will reportedly drop together on the premiere day.