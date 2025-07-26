Thailand-Cambodia border conflict kills 33, displaces thousands

Clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops have intensified along the border, killing at least 33 people. The violence erupted near the ancient Ta Moan Thom temple along the contested border separating the Cambodian province of Oddar Meanchey and the Thai province of Surin. A Cambodian soldier injured in the fighting is waiting for surgery to remove shrapnel from a Thai artillery shell, Al Jazeera reported. He was first taken to a military hospital without an X-ray machine.

Displacement and destruction Thousands displaced on both sides The ongoing conflict has displaced around 38,000 Cambodians from Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, and Pursat provinces. In Thailand, around 140,000 people have been evacuated or have fled their homes. Civilian infrastructure on both sides of the border has been damaged due to the fighting. The violence has also resulted in civilian casualties and bombings on both sides of the border, with at least 13 people killed in Cambodia, according to authorities, while some 20 have reportedly been killed in Thailand.

Rising tensions Background of the conflict The border disputes between Cambodia and Thailand have been simmering for decades. They flared up in May after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a skirmish with Thai troops. Diplomatic relations soured further as both countries expelled each other's ambassadors and downgraded diplomatic ties. Direct fighting broke out on Thursday morning, with both sides accusing each other of firing the first shots.