Thailand gives 7-day deadline to probe Chinese-built skyscraper collapse
What's the story
Thailand's Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered a thorough investigation into the recent collapse of a Bangkok skyscraper.
The 33-story building, being constructed for the State Audit Office, collapsed after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday.
It was being built by a consortium including China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd. and Italian-Thai Development Plc.
After the collapse, four Chinese workers were questioned for allegedly removing documents from the site.
Expert involvement
Chinese ambassador sends expert to the site
On Sunday, the Chinese ambassador to Thailand sent an expert from China's Ministry of Emergency Management to meet with Charnvirakul.
Charnvirakul said a committee of seasoned engineers from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning has already been constituted for the purpose.
He added, "Thailand will quickly find out why the building collapsed."
Investigation scope
Investigation to scrutinize architects, construction supervisors, and builders
The probe will target architects, construction supervisors, and builders. Both Thai and Chinese partners in the construction consortium will be held accountable.
Charnvirakul further confirmed rescuers were working around the clock to reach those trapped inside as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, Police Major General Noppasin Poonsawat of the Metropolitan Police Bureau revealed four Chinese men were interrogated for removing 32 files from containers behind the fallen building after its collapse.
Safety checks
Bangkok governor urges building owners to check structural safety
Following these developments, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has requested owners of large buildings, theaters, hotels, billboards, and plants to inspect their structural safety within the next two weeks.
This request is specifically for buildings that are at least 23 meters tall, buildings with a space of at least 10,000 square meters, meeting venues, theaters, hotels, service parlors, condominiums, and apartment buildings.
Billboards that are at least 15 meters tall or cover at least 50 square meters are also included.