What's the story

Thailand's Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered a thorough investigation into the recent collapse of a Bangkok skyscraper.

The 33-story building, being constructed for the State Audit Office, collapsed after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday.

It was being built by a consortium including China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd. and Italian-Thai Development Plc.

After the collapse, four Chinese workers were questioned for allegedly removing documents from the site.