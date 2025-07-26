Devon Conway completes 1,500 T20I runs: Decoding his stats

Star New Zealand batter Devon Conway has achieved the milestone of completing 1,500 runs in T20I cricket. The feat was accomplished with Conway's 5th run against South Africa in the tri-series final match in Harare. Notably, the southpaw became the ninth NZ batter to touch this landmark in T20Is. Here we look at his stats in the format.

Information Conway misses out on a half-century Conway and fellow opener Tim Seifert (30) added 75 runs for the first wicket. Thereafter, Conway and Rachin Ravindra put on 26 runs before the former perished to Lungi Ngidi. Conway hit six fours and a six in his 47-run knock from 31 balls.

Stats Highest average for an NZ batter Playing his 54th T20I, Conway has raced to 1,542 runs as his tally includes 11 fifties and a best score of 99*. His average of 38.55 is the best for an NZ batter with at least 1,000 runs in the format (SR: 128-plus). While he owns 340 runs in away T20Is at 34, he owns 322 runs in neutral venues at 24.76.