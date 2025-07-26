2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 arrives with new colors, more features

Kawasaki has officially unveiled the 2026 Versys 650, a popular middleweight sport-tourer in Europe . The new model retains its mechanicals but comes with a fresh color palette and enhancements like Bluetooth connectivity. It is expected to make its Indian debut later this year with a slight price hike over the current model. The bike is known for offering comfortable long-distance riding without compromising on agility.

Looks A look at the design The Kawasaki Versys 650 comes in three new vibrant colors: Blue, Red, and the brand's signature Green. The bike retains its signature sharp styling elements from the larger Versys 1100, like a pronounced beak, muscular fuel tank, and compact tail section. The motorbike also gets a modern touch with its all-LED lighting system and Bluetooth connectivity via Kawasaki's Rideology app for the TFT display.

Technical specifications Euro-5 compliant engine and 6-speed gearbox The new Kawasaki Versys 650 is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that develops an impressive 66hp and torque of up to 61Nm. The powerplant is mated to a six-speed gearbox and is Euro-5 compliant, promising strong performance and excellent touring refinement. The bike's chassis comprises a steel frame suspended by a USD front fork and rear mono-shock for balanced riding on highways as well as twisty roads.

Comfort Focus on rider comfort The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is designed with rider comfort in mind. It offers an upright riding position, comfortable seat, and an adjustable windscreen to deflect the wind and reduce fatigue during long rides. The motorcycle also comes with Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) as standard for added safety on the road.