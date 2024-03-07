Next Article

2024 KTM 390 Adventure launched in India at Rs. 3.4L

By Pradnesh Naik 11:53 am Mar 07, 202411:53 am

What's the story KTM has revealed the 2024 version of its popular off-roading motorcycle, the 390 Adventure, in India. The updated ADV now sports two fresh paint options as part of its latest update and carries a price tag of Rs. 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the introduction of new colors, the motorcycle remains largely unaltered. The 390 Adventure is a sought-after choice in its category, going head-to-head with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

Color schemes

An understated white-and-gray color scheme is now offered

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure now comes in two new shades called White and Black. The 'White' version showcases a white-colored fuel tank with contrasting gray panels. The 'Black' option features a blacked-out fuel tank with bright orange bodywork. Both color schemes include black-colored accents on its angular LED headlamp and fenders, as well as an orange finish on the exposed trellis frame.

Features

Feature-rich ADV with no mechanical changes

The refreshed 390 Adventure continues to impress with its potent 373cc, liquid-cooled engine that develops a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. It remains the most feature-packed motorcycle in its segment boasting an IMU-based traction control system, lean-sensitive dual-channel ABS with 'Supermoto' mode and a cornering function, and ride-by-wire throttle. It also gets multiple riding modes, an all-LED lighting setup, and a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity.