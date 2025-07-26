The robot is priced at approximately ₹5L

This affordable humanoid robot can run and do cartwheels

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:52 pm Jul 26, 202505:52 pm

What's the story

Unitree Robotics has unveiled its latest humanoid robot, the R1. Priced at a competitive $5,900 (approximately ₹4.8 lakh), the R1 is one of the most affordable bots in the market. The machine comes with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities such as voice and image recognition. It can even run and perform cartwheels. The launch comes as Unitree prepares for its initial public offering (IPO).