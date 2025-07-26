This affordable humanoid robot can run and do cartwheels
What's the story
Unitree Robotics has unveiled its latest humanoid robot, the R1. Priced at a competitive $5,900 (approximately ₹4.8 lakh), the R1 is one of the most affordable bots in the market. The machine comes with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities such as voice and image recognition. It can even run and perform cartwheels. The launch comes as Unitree prepares for its initial public offering (IPO).
Design
R1 is more agile than Unitree G1
Weighing just 25kg, the R1 comes with 26 joints for flexibility. It can perform complex moves like handstands and punches. This makes it much more agile than Unitree's previous model, the G1, which was heavier and had extra sensors for spatial awareness. The introduction of the R1 represents a major step forward in humanoid robotics technology.
Market comparison
R1 makes humanoid robots more accessible to consumers
The launch of the R1 significantly reduces the price barrier for humanoid robots, which usually cost over $90,000. Even Chinese competitors like UBTech charge around $41,000 for their bots. The R1 combines athletic capabilities with smart AI features at an affordable price point, making advanced robotics more accessible to a wider audience.