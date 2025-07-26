Karan Johar passes his action movie to Raj Mehta: Report
What's the story
Karan Johar, who was supposed to direct an action film after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has stepped down from directing the project. Instead, he is currently working on a romantic drama. Meanwhile, his action film Lag Jaa Gale has been handed over to director Raj Mehta, as per Peeping Moon. The movie will star Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor and is expected to go into production around October-November.
Genre transition
Johar was keen on large-scale action filmmaking
Johar initially wanted to delve into large-scale action filmmaking, but later realized it didn't suit his storytelling style. However, he was so impressed by the script by Debashish Irengbam and Parijat Joshi that he decided to hand it over to another director while staying on as producer. Mehta, who has been keen on directing an action film for a long time, will now finally get the much-awaited opportunity.
Career milestone
Mehta's dream to direct an action film comes true
Mehta was previously working on an action franchise called Deadly with Varun Dhawan, Shroff, and Kapoor but it was shelved due to creative differences over the script. Now, in a unique turn of events, Mehta has passed on his own directorial project—a family romcom titled Kuku Ki Kundali—to Sharan Sharma. Sharma is known for directing Gunjan Saxena and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi for Dharma Productions. The film stars YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.
Future releases
Exciting films by Dharma Productions coming up
Dharma Productions has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline. Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Dhadak 2 is set to come out on August 1. Dhawan and Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will release in theaters on October 2. Other upcoming films include an untitled spy comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya and Ananya Panday, and two films with Kartik Aaryan.