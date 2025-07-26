Karan Johar passes his action movie to Raj Mehta: Report

Karan Johar , who was supposed to direct an action film after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has stepped down from directing the project. Instead, he is currently working on a romantic drama. Meanwhile, his action film Lag Jaa Gale has been handed over to director Raj Mehta, as per Peeping Moon. The movie will star Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor and is expected to go into production around October-November.

Genre transition Johar was keen on large-scale action filmmaking Johar initially wanted to delve into large-scale action filmmaking, but later realized it didn't suit his storytelling style. However, he was so impressed by the script by Debashish Irengbam and Parijat Joshi that he decided to hand it over to another director while staying on as producer. Mehta, who has been keen on directing an action film for a long time, will now finally get the much-awaited opportunity.

Career milestone Mehta's dream to direct an action film comes true Mehta was previously working on an action franchise called Deadly with Varun Dhawan, Shroff, and Kapoor but it was shelved due to creative differences over the script. Now, in a unique turn of events, Mehta has passed on his own directorial project—a family romcom titled Kuku Ki Kundali—to Sharan Sharma. Sharma is known for directing Gunjan Saxena and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi for Dharma Productions. The film stars YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.