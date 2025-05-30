'The Traitors' trailer drops: What to expect from KJo's game-show
What's the story
Karan Johar is all set to host a new reality show titled The Traitors.
The show, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, will feature around 20 controversial celebrities, actors, singers, and internet personalities.
The participants will be isolated in a remote location and must identify the "traitor" among them while avoiding being eliminated themselves.
The Traitors is a battle of will and wit, where players must find and eliminate the "traitors" among them.
Cast
'The Traitors' features a mix of celebrities
The "traitors" are secretly chosen by Johar at the start of the show.
The first season will feature an explosive mix of 20 celebrities, including Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Uorfi Javed, Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, and more.
The trailer for The Traitors wastes no time setting the tone.
Raftaar says he'll stop rapping if he's a traitor, while Javed promises to go bald. These big sacrifices prove how high the stakes are.
Trailer deets
High stakes, savage digs, and meltdowns in 'The Traitors' trailer
At one point Kapoor says, "Koi aapka saga nahi h," hinting that even family can't be trusted. This statement hints that she is talking about her aunt Maheep Kapoor, who's also a part of the show.
Later, Mukhija and Sufi Motiwala were seen taking a dig at Javed's fashion choices. Scenes like this are setting the tone for clashes ahead.
The trailer ends with emotional breakdowns, promising drama, mind games, and intense confrontations.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the intriguing trailer
There are no squads, only snakes here!🐍 #TheTraitorsOnPrime, New Series , June 12@PrimeVideoIN@bbcstudiosindia@salathiasahil@Lakshmimanchu@maheepkapoor@ashishvid@raftaarmusic@_iamnaaz_@anshulakapoor@jannat_zubair29#ApoorvaMukhija@sudhanshu1974@jasminbhasinpic.twitter.com/HaafJtRq3j— Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) May 30, 2025
Show details
Johar described the show as a 'relentless thriller'
The trailer was launched in Mumbai on Friday, with all the contestants in attendance.
At the trailer launch event, Johar shared that the show is a complete mind game. He described The Traitors as a "mind beep" that can mess with your head.
"I used to go back every night with sleepless nights, like wondering what the hell's going to happen the next day. It keeps you on the edge. It's like a thriller, a relentless thriller."