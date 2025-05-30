What's the story

Karan Johar is all set to host a new reality show titled The Traitors.

The show, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, will feature around 20 controversial celebrities, actors, singers, and internet personalities.

The participants will be isolated in a remote location and must identify the "traitor" among them while avoiding being eliminated themselves.

﻿The Traitors is a battle of will and wit, where players must find and eliminate the "traitors" among them.