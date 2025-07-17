Zoho just launched its very own AI model

Zoho Corporation, a leading player in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) space, has launched its own large language model (LLM) called Zia LLM. The new AI model is specifically designed for enterprise use and comes in three different sizes: 1.3 billion, 2.6 billion, and 7 billion parameters. It leverages NVIDIA 's H100s to deliver contextual and domain-specific intelligence while maintaining data privacy.

Integration details Integrated into Zoho CRM The Zia LLM has already been integrated into Zoho CRM, enabling a host of AI-powered capabilities. These range from summarizing records to generating smart prompts and fetching sales insights. "We have been investing on contextual AI model for the past 12 years. We are announcing our model as we are working on full AI stack at Zoho. Today we are also announcing Zia Agents," Mani Vembu, CEO of Zoho, said.

Deployment strategy Rollout to enterprise and ultimate-tier customers in US The Zia LLM is being rolled out to enterprise and ultimate-tier customers in the US, with other markets to follow. The company has opted for a smaller, efficient model architecture that balances performance, cost-efficiency, and control over data. Zia LLM runs on the company's own infrastructure and doesn't use customer data for training. The company is also investing in voice AI and text-to-speech capabilities to make Zia more interactive in CRM.