Zoho just launched its very own AI model
Zoho just launched its very own AI model
Zia LLM comes in 1.3 billion, 2.6 billion, and 7 billion parameters

By Mudit Dube
Jul 17, 2025

By Mudit Dube
Jul 17, 2025
01:26 pm
What's the story

Zoho Corporation, a leading player in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) space, has launched its own large language model (LLM) called Zia LLM. The new AI model is specifically designed for enterprise use and comes in three different sizes: 1.3 billion, 2.6 billion, and 7 billion parameters. It leverages NVIDIA's H100s to deliver contextual and domain-specific intelligence while maintaining data privacy.

Integration details

Integrated into Zoho CRM

The Zia LLM has already been integrated into Zoho CRM, enabling a host of AI-powered capabilities. These range from summarizing records to generating smart prompts and fetching sales insights. "We have been investing on contextual AI model for the past 12 years. We are announcing our model as we are working on full AI stack at Zoho. Today we are also announcing Zia Agents," Mani Vembu, CEO of Zoho, said.

Deployment strategy

Rollout to enterprise and ultimate-tier customers in US

The Zia LLM is being rolled out to enterprise and ultimate-tier customers in the US, with other markets to follow. The company has opted for a smaller, efficient model architecture that balances performance, cost-efficiency, and control over data. Zia LLM runs on the company's own infrastructure and doesn't use customer data for training. The company is also investing in voice AI and text-to-speech capabilities to make Zia more interactive in CRM.

Task-specific AI tools

Zoho has also launched Zia Agents

Zoho is also working on Indic and European language support, with plans to localize models across its software suite. This comes as tech giants like Microsoft and Google are integrating generative AI assistants into their productivity suites. Along with the Zia LLM, Zoho has also launched Zia Agents. These are pre-built, task-specific AI assistants for sales, support, HR, and more. The company is also launching an AI marketplace where customers can access specific tools.