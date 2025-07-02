Android now lets you edit sent messages to iPhones

Google is rolling out a new feature that lets Android users edit RCS messages sent to iPhones . The capability, which was previously unavailable for cross-platform messaging, is being allowed by the new Universal Profile 3.0 specification. Users can now long-press a sent message within a 15-minute window to edit and resend it. However, the feature is still in limited testing. Edited texts currently show as new messages on iPhones, while iPhone users can't edit messages sent to Android devices yet.

Messaging revolution How RCS is changing cross-platform messaging The introduction of RCS has transformed text messaging between Android and iOS. The new standard improves communication by offering features like high-quality media sharing, read receipts, and typing indicators. Although some facilities were missing when cross-platform RCS debuted last year, Google and Apple are gradually adding them. Now, the ability to edit messages sent from Android to iPhone is finally being rolled out.

User guide How to edit an RCS message? To edit a sent message on Android, you just have to long-press it to get a pencil icon. Pressing this icon fills up the reply box with the original text, which you can then edit and resend. The feature works for both individual/group chats within a 15-minute window. However, edited messages currently appear as new ones on iOS with an asterisk before the text.