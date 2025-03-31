Apple's iOS 19 to sport glass-like design: What it means
What's the story
Apple's upcoming iOS 19 will sport a fresh look, with more translucent buttons, menus, and notification banners.
The project has been internally codenamed "Solarium," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed in his Power On newsletter.
The name indicates a "glass-like" aesthetic for the new operating system, implying interfaces that are more transparent and fluid in nature.
Design reveal
iOS 19 to feature transparent interfaces
The new design for iOS 19 is expected to mirror the visionOS for Apple Vision Pro, Gurman said.
Alleged renders of iOS 19's Camera and Messages apps shared by Jon Prosser on his YouTube channel Front Page Tech, highlight these more translucent designs.
However, there is still some uncertainty about the full extent of these design changes.
Design evolution
Biggest design changes since 2013
Gurman has previously hinted that the design changes in iOS 19 could be the most drastic since iOS 7 introduced a flatter look back in 2013.
The annual developers conference WWDC will be held on June 9 this year, where Apple is expected to unveil the first beta version of iOS 19 for developers.
The final public release of this software update is expected in September.