Google to integrate Gemini AI into Android 16's notification system
What's the story
Google is planning to improve the notification system in Android 16 by adding its Gemini technology.
The tech giant has been working on a feature called Magic Actions, which, according to a report by Android Authority, is expected to replace Smart Action and Smart Reply features introduced in previous Android versions.
Google will unveil more Android 16 features at the I/O 2025 event.
Feature details
Magic Actions: A new approach to notifications
The Magic Action feature will add a button that could have custom animations when it appears or is clicked.
This capability is likely to utilize the built-in Notification Assistant Service, which comes with Android System Intelligence.
The report indicates that Gemini AI models will be leveraged to create these actions, offering users quick solutions based on their notifications.
Improved user experience
AI-driven notification management
The Magic Action feature, as the name suggests, is all about enhancing the user experience by providing quick solutions on the basis of notifications.
For example, if your flight is delayed or canceled, the Magic Action might give you an option to call the airline's customer service directly from the notification.
This will streamline communication and make it easier for users to handle their notifications.
Future developments
Google's plans for AI-powered notification summaries
Along with Magic Actions, Google is also said to be working on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered notification summaries, similar to those on iOS devices. The feature would help users manage their alerts better.
In addition to this, Gmail-like bundled notifications are also in the works, targeting a more organized way for users to deal with their notifications efficiently.