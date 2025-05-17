What's the story

India is on the verge of a major defense milestone with the upcoming debut of an indigenous hypersonic missile capable of flying at Mach 5.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mishra, a veteran scientist of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), made the announcement while addressing the Powering Bharat Summit.

Mishra said DRDO recently conducted successful hypersonic engine trials and is now gearing up to unveil the advanced missile system.