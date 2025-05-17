India to unveil hypersonic-missile capable of flying at Mach 5
What's the story
India is on the verge of a major defense milestone with the upcoming debut of an indigenous hypersonic missile capable of flying at Mach 5.
Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mishra, a veteran scientist of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), made the announcement while addressing the Powering Bharat Summit.
Mishra said DRDO recently conducted successful hypersonic engine trials and is now gearing up to unveil the advanced missile system.
Missile details
Technologies for BrahMos were developed in-house
Mishra, the former Director General of DRDO and former Managing Director & CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, revealed that all technologies for BrahMos were developed in-house by DRDO.
He said, "Two-three weeks back, we tested a hypersonic engine. Soon, we will come out with a hypersonic missile that will reach Mach 5 speed."
Mishra highlighted the importance of India's missile systems in global comparisons.
Missile reliability
BrahMos: A potent universal weapon
Describing BrahMos as a "very potent universal weapon" that strikes with brute force, Mishra said it becomes nearly impossible to intercept.
He also highlighted the missile system's reliability, stating that over 130 tests have been conducted with consistent improvements every time.
Mishra also emphasized DRDO's commitment to quality over cost in missile development, ensuring performance is not compromised.
R&D timeline
DRDO cautions investors on defense technology returns
Mishra also warned investors about the long gestation period for defense tech returns, saying, "Real defense R&D takes at least a decade."
He called for better consolidation in India's fragmented defense manufacturing ecosystem.
Mishra also predicted a drastic reduction in the number of drone companies within India: "Today, there are 400 drone companies. I'm telling you, not more than 20 will survive."