Meta's massive AI data center in Louisiana sparks environmental concerns
What's the story
Meta's plan to build a massive AI data center in Louisiana has raised eyebrows among environmental advocates and lawmakers alike.
The local utility company is considering building three new gas-fired power plants to meet the energy needs of the facility, which will be Meta's largest project to date.
However, the proposal has sparked a debate about its potential impact on the environment and locals.
Inquiry
Senator Whitehouse questions Meta's commitment to climate goals
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), a senior member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, has written to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The letter requests clarification on the energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions of the new data center.
It argues that powering this facility with gas goes against Meta's climate commitments, raising concerns over corporate responsibility amid rising electricity demand from AI technologies.
Energy strategy
Meta's renewable energy strategy under scrutiny
In 2020, Meta promised to reach net-zero emissions across its operations by the end of this decade. However, its latest sustainability report shows that its carbon footprint has only grown since.
The company has been trying to offset emissions by pairing electricity use with equal renewable energy purchases.
The strategy, commonly used by big corporations, involves funding clean energy projects to offset the impact of non-renewable-powered facilities.
Project details
$10B data center project in Louisiana
Meta is pouring $10 billion into a new data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana. The company plans to build a 4 million square-foot campus, the size of 70 football fields.
However, the project's success hinges on ensuring enough electricity supply for all servers.
To tackle this, Entergy has proposed building three new gas plants with a total capacity of 2,260MW to power the data center. However, it has to get regulatory approval first.
Transparency concerns
Calls for transparency in Meta's data center plans
Advocates have raised concerns over the lack of transparency around Meta's data center plans.
The Alliance for Affordable Energy and the Union of Concerned Scientists have called for Meta to be added as an official party to proceedings over new gas plant construction approval.
This would compel the company to reveal more about its plans, including potential impacts on local power grids and communities.
Company stance
Meta's response to environmental concerns
In light of Senator Whitehouse's concerns, Meta has reiterated its commitment to matching electricity use with renewable energy support.
The company plans to fund 1,500 megawatts of new solar and battery resources in Louisiana.
It will also help finance technology installation costs at a power plant that would capture carbon dioxide emissions.
However, carbon capture technology's cost has been prohibitively high, often offset by using the captured CO2 to produce more fossil fuels through enhanced oil recovery.