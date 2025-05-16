How to enable parental controls on Amazon Prime Video
What's the story
With so much content on offer, Amazon Prime Video makes it critical for parents to limit what their kids can see.
Thankfully, enabling parental controls on Android is an easy task that makes sure your kids see age-appropriate content.
The feature lets parents restrict content based on maturity ratings and block purchases, keeping you at peace while your kids watch their favorite shows/movies.
Here's how you can easily configure them on your Android.
Account setup
Accessing account settings
To start, launch the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android device and log-in using your account credentials.
Tap on the profile icon at the bottom right corner of the screen to head over to the settings menu.
From there, tap on "Account and Settings" to get a range of options for managing your account.
Control configuration
Setting up parental controls
Once in "Account and Settings," head over to the "Parental Controls" section.
Here, you can enable parental controls by setting a PIN code that will be required for any restricted actions or content access.
This PIN will ensure that only authorized users can change settings or view mature content.
Content restriction
Adjusting viewing restrictions
After setting a PIN, you can tweak viewing restrictions according to age ratings.
Pick categories like General Audience or Teen to restrict what kind of content can be viewed without entering the PIN.
These settings ensure that kids are shown only appropriate stuff according to their age group.
Purchase control
Managing purchase restrictions
Apart from viewing restrictions, also keep a check on purchase permissions in Amazon Prime Video.
Under "Parental Controls," enable purchase restrictions so that any rental or purchase is only possible by entering the PIN code you set previously.
This way, you can avoid unauthorized transactions and control your spending on the app.