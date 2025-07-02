Update now! Critical vulnerabilities found in several Adobe products

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning about critical vulnerabilities in several Adobe software products. The alert, tagged as CIVN-2025-0137, carries a medium severity rating. A wide range of the company's creative, productivity, as well as e-commerce software is affected by these vulnerabilities. Users are advised to update them immediately.

Affected software These Adobe products are vulnerable The CERT-In alert has flagged a number of Adobe products as vulnerable. These include Adobe InCopy (up to versions 20.3 and 19.5.4), Adobe Commerce & Commerce B2B (versions before 2.4.8), and Adobe Experience Manager (up to 6.5.23 and CS 2025.5). Magento Open Source (before 2.4.8) and Adobe InDesign (up to ID20.3 and ID19.5 .4) are also included.

Cyber threats Risks include data access, DoS disruptions, and more The vulnerabilities flagged by CERT-In could allow cyber attackers to bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code, conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks, gain elevated privileges and access sensitive user data. In some cases, they may even trigger a denial-of-service (DoS) disruption. These risks stem from issues such as memory corruption, improper input validation, and insecure handling of user data—making them especially dangerous in enterprise environments.

Target audience Advisory targets these users The advisory is aimed at system administrators, IT security professionals, and end-users of the affected Adobe software. Organizations that rely on Adobe for creative production, document workflows or online commerce should consider this alert as an urgent matter. CERT-In recommends that users and IT teams to take necessary steps to safeguard their systems against these vulnerabilities.