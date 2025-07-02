Sony PS5 Digital Edition is now costlier: Check new price
What's the story
Sony has raised the price of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) Digital Edition in India. The move comes just weeks after similar price hikes were observed in markets such as the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The digital-only console's cost has gone up by ₹5,000 to ₹49,990 on Sony's official ShopAtSC website.
Pricing inconsistency
Price hike confirmed in official listing
Despite the price hike being confirmed through official listings, Sony has not yet issued a public statement acknowledging this change. The PS5 Disc Edition still costs ₹54,990 while the Fortnite bundle of the Digital Edition remains unchanged at ₹44,990.
Economic factors
Likely reasons behind the hike
In other regions where it raised prices, Sony had blamed a "challenging economic environment," including high inflation as well as fluctuating exchange rates. The company had said these macroeconomic factors were behind the decision to increase PS5 prices. This explanation may also apply to the recent price hike in India, although Sony has not officially confirmed this yet.
Market response
Discounts during summer sale and pricing on other platforms
Notably, during a recent Summer Sale, the PS5 Digital and Disc Editions were available at discounted prices of ₹39,990 and ₹49,990 respectively. This was much lower than their current costs. Meanwhile, third-party retailers like Amazon and Flipkart have yet to revise their pricing for the Digital Edition. Accessories like DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset remain unchanged in terms of pricing so far.