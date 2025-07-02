Sony PS5 Digital Edition is now costlier: Check new price

Sony has raised the price of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) Digital Edition in India . The move comes just weeks after similar price hikes were observed in markets such as the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The digital-only console's cost has gone up by ₹5,000 to ₹49,990 on Sony's official ShopAtSC website.

Pricing inconsistency Price hike confirmed in official listing Despite the price hike being confirmed through official listings, Sony has not yet issued a public statement acknowledging this change. The PS5 Disc Edition still costs ₹54,990 while the Fortnite bundle of the Digital Edition remains unchanged at ₹44,990.

Economic factors Likely reasons behind the hike In other regions where it raised prices, Sony had blamed a "challenging economic environment," including high inflation as well as fluctuating exchange rates. The company had said these macroeconomic factors were behind the decision to increase PS5 prices. This explanation may also apply to the recent price hike in India, although Sony has not officially confirmed this yet.