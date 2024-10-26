Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' to release on this date
Sony has officially announced the release date for the much-anticipated Spider-Man 4, starring Tom Holland. The film will be released in theaters on July 24, 2026, just two months after the debut of Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing this untitled Columbia Pictures project. Other films in the series include Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Holland's return and production timeline for 'Spider-Man 4'
Holland, who last played Spider-Man in the 2021 global hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, will reprise his role in the upcoming film. The actor recently confirmed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that production for Spider-Man 4 will begin in mid-2025. Along with this project, Holland's schedule also includes filming for Christopher Nolan's next movie and possibly a role in Marvel Studios's Avengers: Doomsday.
'Spider-Man 4' script and potential cast details
The plot of Spider-Man 4 is likely to continue from where No Way Home left off, with the world forgetting Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man. The script for the new film is being written by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, who also wrote No Way Home. In a recent interview on the Rich Roll Podcast, Holland shared his thoughts on an early draft of the script, saying "It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job."
Sony and Marvel's partnership continues with 'Spider-Man 4'
While the film rights to Spider-Man are owned by Sony, Disney-owned Marvel Studios produces the movies in association with Sony. The partnership was formed in 2015, paving the way for Spider-Man to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It remains to be seen if Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ in the upcoming movie.
Cretton's journey from 'Shang-Chi' to 'Spider-Man 4'
Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was confirmed as Spider-Man 4's director in September. He replaces Jon Watts, who helmed the previous trilogy. Although he was originally slated to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which was subsequently reworked into Avengers: Doomsday, Cretton stays within the Marvel family and is now prioritizing Spider-Man 4 over a possible Shang-Chi sequel.