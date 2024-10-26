Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Holland is set to return as Spider-Man in the fourth installment of the franchise, with production starting in mid-2025.

The plot will likely pick up from No Way Home's cliffhanger, with the world forgetting Peter Parker's identity.

The film, penned by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, will be directed by Shang-Chi's Cretton, under the continued partnership of Sony and Marvel Studios.

'Spider-Man 4' will release on July 24, 2026

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' to release on this date

By Isha Sharma 11:03 am Oct 26, 202411:03 am

What's the story Sony has officially announced the release date for the much-anticipated Spider-Man 4, starring Tom Holland. The film will be released in theaters on July 24, 2026, just two months after the debut of Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing this untitled Columbia Pictures project. Other films in the series include Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Production details

Holland's return and production timeline for 'Spider-Man 4'

Holland, who last played Spider-Man in the 2021 global hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, will reprise his role in the upcoming film. The actor recently confirmed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that production for Spider-Man 4 will begin in mid-2025. Along with this project, Holland's schedule also includes filming for Christopher Nolan's next movie and possibly a role in Marvel Studios's Avengers: Doomsday.

Casting news

'Spider-Man 4' script and potential cast details

The plot of Spider-Man 4 is likely to continue from where No Way Home left off, with the world forgetting Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man. The script for the new film is being written by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, who also wrote No Way Home. In a recent interview on the Rich Roll Podcast, Holland shared his thoughts on an early draft of the script, saying "It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job."

Studio collaboration

Sony and Marvel's partnership continues with 'Spider-Man 4'

While the film rights to Spider-Man are owned by Sony, Disney-owned Marvel Studios produces the movies in association with Sony. The partnership was formed in 2015, paving the way for Spider-Man to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It remains to be seen if Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ in the upcoming movie.

Director's path

Cretton's journey from 'Shang-Chi' to 'Spider-Man 4'

Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was confirmed as Spider-Man 4's director in September. He replaces Jon Watts, who helmed the previous trilogy. Although he was originally slated to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which was subsequently reworked into Avengers: Doomsday, Cretton stays within the Marvel family and is now prioritizing Spider-Man 4 over a possible Shang-Chi sequel.