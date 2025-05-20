What's the story

Taiwan is leading the way in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, with hospitals now deploying AI-powered robots to address a worldwide nursing shortage.

The move comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the world could face a shortage of 4.5 million nurses by 2030 due to burnout.

Nurabot, the futuristic robot nurse developed by Foxconn and NVIDIA, aims to address this problem by taking over some of the most grueling tasks in clinical care.