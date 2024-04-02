Next Article

The upcoming entry-level AirPods could be priced at $99

Apple to launch budget-friendly 'AirPods Lite' this year

By Mudit Dube 05:23 pm Apr 02, 202405:23 pm

What's the story Apple is reportedly preparing to launch "AirPods Lite" later this year as a more affordable version of its popular wireless earphones. According to analyst Jeff Pu, the tech giant plans to ramp up production of AirPods in the second half of 2024, largely due to the introduction of this budget-friendly model. While no specific pricing details were disclosed by Pu, previous suggestions from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicate that these entry-level AirPods could be priced at $99.

Premium update

New AirPods Max model is also expected

In addition to AirPods Lite, Apple is also anticipated to reveal an updated version of its premium over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max. The new model will succeed the first-generation AirPods Max, which was launched in December 2020, at ₹59,900. However, specific details about the price and upgrades of this new model have not been disclosed yet.

Mass production

Fourth-generation AirPods production to begin in 2024

A Bloomberg report last month revealed that Apple plans to start mass production of its fourth-generation AirPods in May 2024. The company aims to manufacture between 20 and 25 million units of these new models, a significant increase compared to previous models. The report also suggested that the next generation of AirPods will likely consist of two models replacing both the second- and third-generation AirPods.

Design upgrade

New AirPods models to feature enhanced design and charging

The upcoming AirPods models, internally referred to as B768(E) and B768(M) by Apple, are expected to feature a new design for improved comfort and will support USB-C charging. The "E" in the model name signifies "entry," while the "M" denotes "mid-tier." The mid-tier version is also likely to include active noise cancellation (ANC) and Find My functionality, both features currently available on Apple's Pro earbuds.

Production location

Indian factory to aid in production of cheaper AirPods

According to Macrumors, analyst Pu has predicted that a Foxconn subsidiary in India will assist in the production of budget-friendly AirPods Lite. These AirPods are expected to start production at an Indian factory by the end of 2024. Pu also anticipates that the updated AirPods Max will be released in the last quarter of 2024.