This robot vacuum cleaner has an arm to grab objects
What's the story
Roborock, one of the top Chinese makers of household cleaning appliances, has unveiled its latest offering in the robotic vacuum segment at CES 2025.
The new model, dubbed Roborock Saros Z70, comes with a one-of-a-kind foldable robotic arm called the "OmniGrip."
The arm allows the vacuum cleaning robot to pick up and store small items under 300gm.
Twitter Post
Here's the robot in action
Roborockからアーム付き掃除機発表— 村山龍太郎ᯅ (@03nova) January 6, 2025
Saros Z70 (25年4月発売)
300gまでの靴下とかタオルとかを持ち上げて運ぶ
絶対買う pic.twitter.com/R7CSHP1NPC
Advanced feature
A revolution in robotic cleaning
The OmniGrip arm of the Saros Z70 is a five-axis foldable part, intended to pick up things such as socks, light sandals, and small dog toys.
This is a major leap in the world of robotic vacuums.
The AI-powered cleaner detects items it can pick up during its cleaning cycle, and comes back to pick them up once the initial cleaning is done.
Cleaning process
Saros Z70's two-pass approach ensures thorough cleaning
After picking up the identified items, the Saros Z70 goes on to clean the areas that were previously covered by these objects. This two-pass approach guarantees a thorough cleaning of your home.
The OmniGrip arm employs precision sensors, a camera, and an LED light to determine its position and check if an item is too heavy for it to lift.
User interface
User control and customization via Roborock app
To use the OmniGrip arm, you'll have to enable it using the Roborock app.
The platform also lets you define what kind of objects the arm can pick up and where they should be placed.
Such user control and customization adds a whole new dimension to the robotic vacuum experience, making home cleaning even more efficient.