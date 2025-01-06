What's the story

Roborock, one of the top Chinese makers of household cleaning appliances, has unveiled its latest offering in the robotic vacuum segment at CES 2025.

The new model, dubbed Roborock Saros Z70, comes with a one-of-a-kind foldable robotic arm called the "OmniGrip."

The arm allows the vacuum cleaning robot to pick up and store small items under 300gm.