CES 2025: This 'swappable' keyboard leverages AI to improve productivity
What's the story
The AutoKeybo, a revolutionary device aimed at enhancing productivity, has been introduced at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.
The futuristic gadget removes the hassle of "hand transfers" while using a computer, by combining a full-size mechanical keyboard with a swappable numpad and mouse/trackpad.
The AutoKeybo comes with AI machine vision, enabling users to "effortlessly switch sections" without having to do anything manually.
Here's how it works
Advanced features
Customizable settings and features
The AutoKeybo provides customizable user experiences with adjustable speed, countdown, and mode settings. Plus, the device also packs an onboard Linux computer with HDMI as well as USB 3.0 Type-C ports.
User comfort
It prioritizes ergonomics and portability
Designed with ergonomics in mind, AutoKeybo prevents repetitive strain injuries (RSI) with features like split keyboards, a winged format, integrated palm and forearm rests, and a non-lopsided design.
These features ensure that "your arms are always in front, supported & comfortable."
The device is also portable and compatible with VIA keyboard customization software, which means you can easily transport and deploy it wherever work takes you.
Inclusivity
AutoKeybo is suitable for people with shoulder impairments
The AutoKeybo is part of the Equalizer Interface social project, designed to empower people with upper limb disabilities.
Touted as "a Patented Inclusive Technology," it allows people with shoulder impairments/injuries to use the gadget.
Interested users can reserve the AutoKeybo at an exclusive discount by signing up for a launch invite.