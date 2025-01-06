What's the story

The AutoKeybo, a revolutionary device aimed at enhancing productivity, has been introduced at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

The futuristic gadget removes the hassle of "hand transfers" while using a computer, by combining a full-size mechanical keyboard with a swappable numpad and mouse/trackpad.

The AutoKeybo comes with AI machine vision, enabling users to "effortlessly switch sections" without having to do anything manually.