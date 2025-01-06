How to split bills with friends using PhonePe on Android
What's the story
Splitting bills with friends shouldn't feel like solving a math puzzle!
Thankfully, the PhonePe app on Android makes it super easy to split expenses and keep things fair.
By following a few simple steps, users can quickly divide costs among friends, saving time and avoiding confusion.
This guide provides a clear and concise walkthrough for using the split bill feature within PhonePe.
Starting point
Navigate and initiate split bill
To start splitting bills, first open the PhonePe app on your Android device. Make sure you're logged into your account.
On the main screen, find the "Split Bill" option. It might be under the main menu or directly available on the home screen.
Clicking on this option is your first step to enjoying hassle-free bill splitting with friends.
Execution
Enter details and send request
Open the "Split bill" feature and enter the total amount.
Choose friends from your contacts with whom you want to share the cost.
You can either split the bill equally or modify shares individually.
After allocating payment shares, tap "Send request." Your friends will then receive a message about their share. This way, you save a lot of time.
Tracking
Monitor payments effortlessly
PhonePe's tracking feature eliminates the hassle of remembering who has and hasn't paid their share.
All you have to do is send out requests and monitor the payment statuses right in the app.
This way, there's no room for misunderstandings about who still owes money, making the process smoother for everyone.
Android users can say goodbye to manual calculations and disputes over payment shares.