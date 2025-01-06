How to customize spam call alerts in Truecaller
What's the story
Truecaller is the best app to block spam calls on Android, it lets you personalize how you want to deal with those pesky calls.
This tutorial explains how to set up caller ID, spam protection, select your level of protection, and use advanced blocking in Truecaller.
Say goodbye to unwanted interruptions and hello to a better phone experience!
Setup basics
Enabling essential features
To use Truecaller for spam-blocking, you need to activate Caller ID and Spam Protection.
Open Truecaller, tap the profile icon at the top left, and navigate to Settings > Calls.
Click Enable under Troubleshoot Caller ID to make Truecaller your default app.
For Android OS 11 and above, choose Truecaller as your Caller ID and spam app in device settings under Apps > Default apps.
Protection settings
Customizing your protection level
Once you have enabled the necessary features, you can choose your desired level of protection in Truecaller by clicking on the profile icon and navigating to Settings.
Select between Off, Basic, or Max. Basic blocks "high-intensity" spammers and includes offline protection.
Max is for Premium users and it blocks all spam or fraud calls.
Fine-tuning controls
Advanced blocking options
Truecaller's advanced blocking can be found under the Blocking tab.
It offers the option to automatically block hidden numbers and calls from outside your phone book.
Plus, you have the ability to manually block specific numbers or countries by adding them directly or via country codes.
This way, you can enjoy a hassle-free phone experience by efficiently filtering out unwanted calls.