How to redeem reward points in PhonePe? Try these steps
What's the story
Redeeming reward points in the PhonePe app on Android devices is a simple process.
Whether you have earned points through transactions or promotions, PhonePe provides various options to redeem these rewards.
From cashback to discounts on services, knowing how to access and redeem your rewards can add value to your payment experience.
Follow this guide for a step-by-step walkthrough.
Navigating rewards
Accessing your rewards made easy
First, launch the PhonePe app on your Android device and navigate down the home screen until you see the "Rewards" section.
By tapping on "Rewards," you can access all the coupon codes, scratch cards, and other rewards you've accumulated.
Next to each reward, there's a "Show" button. Clicking this will reveal more details about the reward and instructions for redeeming it.
Redeeming cashback
Unveiling your cashback
Cashback on PhonePe is provided in the form of instant rewards or digital scratch cards.
To claim, simply choose a scratch card from your rewards list and scratch it virtually to uncover the cashback amount.
This gets credited to your PhonePe Gift Card balance, which you can utilize for subsequent payments within the app.
Remember, this balance can't be withdrawn or transferred, but it's fully spendable on PhonePe transactions.
Offers and coupons
Maximizing offer benefits
Clicking on "Avail Offer" automatically applies benefits to payments made via PhonePe. Redeem coupon codes in partner apps or on merchant websites to avail discounts.
You can check your transaction history to see the details of cashback.
By participating, you agree to PhonePe's T&Cs, need to claim scratch cards within 30 days, and there is a limit of ₹9,999 cashback in a calendar year.