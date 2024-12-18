Summarize Simplifying... In short NVIDIA has launched the Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, a more affordable AI supercomputer at $249.

It boasts a 70% performance increase over its predecessor, with a CPU frequency upgrade to 1.7GHz and compatibility with all popular generative AI models.

By Mudit Dube 12:52 pm Dec 18, 202412:52 pm

What's the story NVIDIA has unveiled its latest offering in the world of artificial intelligence (AI), the Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit. This tiny generative AI supercomputer is an upgrade over the 2022's Jetson Orin Nano kit. The compact powerhouse is touted as the most affordable generative AI supercomputer currently available at just $249. The new model comes with major improvements in terms of performance and efficiency, all while being as handy as it fits in the palm of your hand.

The Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit comes with an 8GB Jetson Orin Nano system-on-module and a reference carrier board. It offers an impressive performance of up to 68 trillion operations per second (TOPS), which is a 70% increase over its predecessor. NVIDIA also touts a 1.7 times generative AI inference performance improvement and a whopping bandwidth increase to 102GB per second.

The new supercomputer's CPU frequency has been upgraded to 1.7GHz from the previous model's 1.5GHz, providing a modest yet notable improvement. NVIDIA claims that the Jetson Orin Nano Super is compatible with all popular generative AI models. This includes large language models (LLMs), vision language models, and vision transformers, adding to its versatility in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

Along with hardware upgrades, the Jetson Orin Nano Super also promises software upgrades that can boost the performance of its predecessor. However, NVIDIA hasn't detailed how these upgrades will affect the performance of the older device. The new AI supercomputer kit is available for purchase through NVIDIA-approved resellers at $249 (around ₹21,000), making it much more affordable than its predecessor which cost $499 (around ₹42,000).