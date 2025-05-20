What's the story

NASA has issued warnings about a significant solar storm heading toward Earth, resulting from an X2.7-class solar flare—the most intense recorded in 2025.

This strong solar activity originates from the Sun's most active region as it rotates into view and comes amid the peak of the Sun's 11-year solar cycle.

The storm is expected to cause radio blackouts, GPS signal disruptions, and widespread auroras in several regions.

Scientists are monitoring additional sunspots that may lead to further disturbances.