NASA is offering $3M for recycling poop on Moon
What's the story
NASA has announced a $3 million reward for innovative solutions to the challenge of human waste disposal on the Moon.
As part of its Artemis program, NASA is seeking sustainable methods for managing waste.
The goal is to ensure that future astronauts can live and work on the Moon without harming its environment.
Due to various delays, NASA has postponed the Artemis II Moon flyby to April 2026, while the Artemis III astronaut landing is now slated for mid-2027.
Waste
96 bags of human waste left on Moon
NASA wants to develop technology that can recycle 96 bags of human waste left on the Moon by Apollo 11 astronauts in 1969.
These bags contain feces, urine, and vomit, which were discarded to make space for lunar samples collected during the mission.
Now, the space agency hopes to transform that waste into valuable resources such as water, energy, and fertilizer.
This move marks a step toward more sustainable space exploration by reducing the need to carry supplies from Earth.
Waste disposal challenge
Innovative solutions needed for harsh lunar conditions
NASA is stressing on the requirement of systems that can operate in the Moon's harsh environment, where traditional waste disposal techniques won't work.
The agency hopes this challenge would inspire creative thinking and result in workable solutions for future missions.
Participants can look at different elements of waste management such as collection, storage, and disposal.
Global participation
Open competition for global participants
The waste disposal challenge is open to individuals and teams across the globe. Submissions will be evaluated on their feasibility, innovation, and potential impact.
This effort highlights NASA's commitment to sustainability in space exploration as well as its recognition of the challenges posed by long-duration missions.
Tackling problems like waste management is essential for humanity's future on the Moon and beyond.