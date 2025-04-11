What's the story

NASA has announced a $3 million reward for innovative solutions to the challenge of human waste disposal on the Moon.

As part of its Artemis program, NASA is seeking sustainable methods for managing waste.

The goal is to ensure that future astronauts can live and work on the Moon without harming its environment.

Due to various delays, NASA has postponed the Artemis II Moon flyby to April 2026, while the Artemis III astronaut landing is now slated for mid-2027.