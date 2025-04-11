Microsoft Recall—that records your PC activity—now rolling out
What's the story
Microsoft has started gradually rolling out a preview of Recall to Windows Insiders. This suggests that Recall's official release may not be far off.
The feature, designed for Copilot Plus PCs, captures screenshots of user activity to help them revisit and retrieve past tasks.
It was originally slated to launch alongside Copilot Plus PCs in June last year, but the rollout was delayed over security concerns raised by experts.
Security concerns
Microsoft prioritizes security in Recall's development
After the first delay, Microsoft intended to release Recall in October. But, that too was delayed as the company wanted to deliver "a secure and trusted experience."
In November, Microsoft issued a preview version of Recall for Windows Insiders on Qualcomm Copilot Plus PCs. A similar preview followed for Intel- and AMD-powered Copilot Plus PCs.
The feature has been called "creepy, clever, and compelling" by The Verge's Tom Warren after a few weeks of testing.
User control
Recall offers user control over screenshot saving
In a recent blog post, Microsoft clarified that users will have to voluntarily opt-in to use Recall for saving snapshots.
The tech giant emphasized that users can pause the saving process at any time.
This feature gives users full control over their data and ensures they can choose when and how their screenshots are saved.