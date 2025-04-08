What's the story

Astronauts on SpaceX's Fram2 mission have captured the first medical X-ray ever taken in space.

The grayscale scan of a hand wearing a ring echoes Wilhelm Roentgen's original X-ray from 130 years ago.

This scan was performed in microgravity, inside a four-person capsule orbiting Earth at 28,000km/h and roughly 320km above the surface.

The X-ray was part of the SpaceXray experiment, one of 22 studies aboard Fram2—the first human mission to loop around the planet from pole to pole.