What's the story

In a historic medical milestone, the first woman in the UK with a transplanted womb has given birth to a baby girl.

Grace Davidson, 36, was born without a functioning uterus due to Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome.

In 2023, she had a successful womb transplant from her sister Amy Purdie and two years later, gave birth to her daughter.

Davidson and her husband are now hopeful for another pregnancy.