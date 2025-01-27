JLR spending $81M to meet demand for bespoke car colors
What's the story
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the UK's top luxury carmaker, has announced a whopping $81 million investment to expand its bespoke paint services.
The move comes as a response to the growing demand from wealthy customers for personalized colors for their vehicles.
As part of the expansion plan, JLR will set up new paint facilities in Castle Bromwich, UK and Nitra in Slovakia.
Operational growth
Expansion aims to double bespoke paint operations
JLR, a subsidiary of India's Tata Group, expects this investment to more than double its bespoke paint operations.
The expanded services will include helping clients match the color of their Range Rover SV models with their private jets or yachts.
The move mirrors a recent initiative by Rolls-Royce, which also invested millions to produce highly-customized cars for its wealthiest customers.
Statement
Here's what JLR had to say
Jamal Hameedi, Director of Special Vehicle Operations at JLR, said, "Range Rover clients are increasingly choosing to tailor their vehicles with more exclusive bespoke and elevated palette paints."
He added that by increasing their capacity, they can meet the demand growth from not just Range Rover clients but also those of their other brands.
Sustainability efforts
Expansion plan to reduce environmental impact
Apart from catering to customer demand, JLR's expansion plan also seeks to reduce its environmental footprint.
The company has said that the new facilities will help cut energy and water usage, as well as minimize paint waste.
This comes in line with a wider industry trend toward more sustainable manufacturing practices in the automotive sector.