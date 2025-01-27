2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 range goes official at ₹13L
What's the story
Triumph has launched its 2025 Speed Twin 1200 bikes in India. The standard variant comes at ₹12.75 lakh while the higher RS version is priced at ₹15.50 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).
Both the models are powered by a liquid-cooled, 1,200cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 105hp at 7,750rpm and peak torque of 112Nm at 4,250rpm.
The engine now gets a new camshaft for sportier tuning and increased redline of up to 8,000rpm.
Specifications
A look at the design
The Speed Twin 1200 motorbikes come with a slip-and-assist clutch-controlled 6-speed gearbox.
However, the RS variant is the only one to get a bi-directional quickshifter, making it the first Triumph neo-retro bike to do so.
The instrumentation on these models has also been updated with twin digi-analog dials being replaced by an LCD/TFT unit from the Trident 660.
Both models also get a USB-C charging port as standard.
Riding aids
Ergonomics and advanced features
The standard Speed Twin 1200 comes with more comfortable ergonomics than the higher-spec RS variant, which gets lower bars and more rear-set footpegs.
The RS variant gets a fully-adjustable Marzocchi fork, Ohlins shock absorbers, Brembo Stylema calipers with 320mm disks, and Metzeler Racetec RR tires.
Meanwhile, the standard bike's suspension is handled by a non-adjustable 43mm fork and twin Marzocchi shockers.
Rivals
Color options and market competition
While the Speed Twin 1200 comes in three colors (white, red, silver), the RS variant gets two paint options (black, orange).
The base model is ₹1.66 lakh more expensive than its predecessor (₹11.09 lakh), while the RS version is competitively priced against models such as Ducati Monster SP.
In terms of rivals, Triumph's new offerings will take on BMW R12 nineT, which costs ₹20.90 lakh (ex-showroom).