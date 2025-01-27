What's the story

Triumph has launched its 2025 Speed Twin 1200 bikes in India. The standard variant comes at ₹12.75 lakh while the higher RS version is priced at ₹15.50 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Both the models are powered by a liquid-cooled, 1,200cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 105hp at 7,750rpm and peak torque of 112Nm at 4,250rpm.

The engine now gets a new camshaft for sportier tuning and increased redline of up to 8,000rpm.