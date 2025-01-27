How to convert a commercial car into a private one
What's the story
It is possible to convert a commercially registered vehicle into a private one in India.
The process can come in handy especially if you are looking to buy second-hand cars which were previously used as taxis.
The conversion process includes cancelation of the existing commercial registration and re-registration of the vehicle as private. Let's have a look.
Step #1
Cancelation of commercial permit
The first step in the conversion process is to apply for the cancelation of the car's commercial permit.
This can either be a state or national permit, depending on the vehicle's usage.
The owner must submit an application letter to the relevant Regional Transport Office (RTO), stating their reasons for cancelation and providing necessary documents like RTO Form ACC (Application for Surrender of Permit and Clearance Certificate).
Step #2
Document submission
Along with the application letter and RTO Form ACC, owners are also required to submit copies of their registration certificate, insurance policy, ID proof, and address proof.
In case the vehicle was purchased on bank finance, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the bank is also required.
After these documents are submitted and approved by the RTO, the vehicle's commercial registration is officially canceled.
Step #3
Re-registration process for private use
After the commercial registration is canceled, the owners can seek re-registration of their vehicle as a private one.
This requires paying the applicable road tax and submitting documents like ID proof, address proof, PAN card copy, photographs, and NOC of cancelation permit acceptance.
Other forms needed are Form 20 for registration and Form 35 (if applicable) as NOC from financier.
The process can be done online via Vahan portal.