Planning trip abroad? Here's how to get international driving license
An International Driving Permit (IDP) is an important document for Indian citizens to drive vehicles in foreign countries.
It is issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and contains an official translation of the driver's domestic license into internationally recognized languages.
The permit is mandatory for those intending to drive cars/bikes abroad as it certifies their eligibility to drive such vehicles outside India.
Let's see how to get an IDP here.
Requirements
Eligibility criteria
To apply for an IDP, applicants need to be Indian citizens above 18 years of age and possess a valid Indian driving license.
They also need to have a valid passport and visa.
The application process requires submitting a few documents including Form 4A and Form 1A, copies of the applicant's driver's license, visa and passport, and duplicate air tickets for verification.
Proof of Indian citizenship, including address proof and age proof are also required.
Procedure
Application process for an IDP
The application for an IDP can be filed either on the MoRTH website or directly at the applicant's respective RTO.
First, they will have to fill Form 4A, a certificate of competency, and Form 1A, stating the medical fitness status of the applicant.
These forms can be downloaded from the MoRTH website or obtained from local RTOs.
Submission
Document submission and fee payment
After filling Form 4A and 1A, applicants must furnish details of their Indian driving license, identity, age, and residential proof.
These details should be in accordance with the information on their legal documents.
All required documents along with the forms are to be submitted online or at the concerned RTO. A fee of ₹1,000 is also to be paid at this stage of IDP application.
Test
Driving test and IDP issuance
The last step in getting an IDP is to appear for a driving test, just like the one you take while applying for an Indian driving license.
You will have to pass this test to get the IDP.
Successful applicants can expect to get their IDP within four to five business days after completing all these steps.