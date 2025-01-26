What's the story

Czech automaker SKODA has announced that it will start delivering its first sub-compact SUV in India, the Kylaq, from tomorrow.

The vehicle was launched in November last year at a base price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kylaq will take on established players such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300 in the fast-growing sub-4-meter SUV segment.