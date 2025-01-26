Deliveries for SKODA's first sub-4-meter SUV in India starts tomorrow
What's the story
Czech automaker SKODA has announced that it will start delivering its first sub-compact SUV in India, the Kylaq, from tomorrow.
The vehicle was launched in November last year at a base price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Kylaq will take on established players such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300 in the fast-growing sub-4-meter SUV segment.
Market strategy
A strategic move in India's automotive market
The Kylaq's introduction comes as part of SKODA's India 2.0 strategy after the successful launch of models such as Kushaq and Slavia.
The two have already managed to capture nearly 30% of India's passenger vehicle market.
With Kylaq, SKODA hopes to venture deeper into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, as Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Skoda Volkswagen India Limited, explained.
Cost
A closer look at the pricing
The base model of the Kylaq comes at ₹7.89 lakh, making it a competitive offering in its segment.
The top variant, Kylaq Prestige, comes at ₹14.40 lakh for automatic transmission and ₹13.35 lakh for manual.
The mid-range Signature and Signature+ models fall between ₹9.59 lakh and ₹12.40 lakh based on their transmission type (manual or automatic).
Design
A blend of modern design and advanced features
The Kylaq displays SKODA's Modern-Solid design language with split headlamps, boxy profile, short overhangs, and butterfly grille.
The SUV features a digital cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.
Other highlights include six-way electric seats with ventilation for the front row, single/dual-tone cabin options (depending on the variant chosen), and fabric/leatherette upholstery (depending on trim level).
Performance
Engine specifications and safety features
The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine which delivers 114hp of peak power and 178Nm of maximum torque.
The engine comes mated to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, depending on the variant.
SKODA has loaded the Kylaq with more than 25 active and passive safety features.
These include six airbags, multi-collision brake, rollover protection, electronic differential lock, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control.