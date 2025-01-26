Kia recalls over 80,000 vehicles due to airbag, seatbelt issues
What's the story
South Korean automaker Kia Motors has recalled over 80,000 Niro vehicles in the US over a possible safety risk.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), frequent adjustment of the front passenger seat could damage the wiring underneath it.
This could affect the operation of critical safety features such as airbags and seatbelts.
Models
Recall affects Niro, Niro EV, and Niro Plug-in Hybrid
The recall specifically affects 80,255 units of the Niro, Niro EV, and the Niro Plug-in Hybrid models.
These vehicles were produced between August 10, 2022, and December 13, 2024.
They feature a manually-adjustable front passenger seat that could inadvertently damage the wiring controlling airbags and seatbelts.
According to the report filed by Kia to the NHTSA on January 10, no crashes or injuries have been reported.
Inspection
Dealerships to inspect and repair affected vehicles
Kia plans to notify owners of the affected vehicles by March. They will be instructed to bring their cars to the nearest dealership for an inspection.
The dealership staff will examine the wiring under the front passenger seat, make necessary repairs or adjustments, and install protective covers to prevent further damage.
This is part of Kia's proactive approach to ensure customer safety amid potential risks identified by the NHTSA.