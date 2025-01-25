What's the story

A recent report by Nomura predicts a major jump in electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India, with penetration rising from the current 2% to 9% by FY30.

The forecast comes as part of a larger transition toward sustainable and eco-friendly mobility solutions.

The report notes that "EV penetration in cars, which has been around approx. 2% over past two years, is set to increase to approx. 5%/9% by FY27/FY30F."