Lamborghini's 1st EV, Lanzador, to debut by 2030
Lamborghini has reiterated its intention to launch its first electric vehicle (EV), the Lanzador, by the end of this decade. The announcement comes as luxury car makers like Aston Martin and Bentley have pushed back their EV plans due to low demand. However, Lamborghini's CEO Stephan Winkelmann remained confident about the company's electrification strategy in an interview with Autocar UK.
Lamborghini's electrification strategy
Winkelmann described Lamborghini's transition to hybrid models as a major undertaking that has paid off over the past four years. Meanwhile, the company's first EV, the Lanzador, will be an all-new model instead of a replacement for an existing car. This strategy will reduce the risk of hitting sales volumes and could even increase them.
Lamborghini's current lineup is fully electrified
Following the launch of the Temerario, a model that replaces the Huracan with an electrified V8 engine, all three of Lamborghini's existing model lines are now fully hybridized. Winkelmann said that this decision will not be reversed even if synthetic fuel becomes a viable alternative for powering combustion engines in the future.
Hybrid models witness high demand
Lamborghini's customers have welcomed the performance benefits of electrification with open arms. The Revuelto, which features a battery-assisted V12 engine, is sold out till 2026. Meanwhile, the new Urus SE plug-in hybrid SUV has been pre-booked till the end of 2025. These numbers show that Lamborghini's hybrid models are being well-received in the market.