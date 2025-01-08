What's the story

Google has announced a new software update for its Pixel 4a devices to improve battery stability.

The update, which is based on Android 13, will be rolled out from today. However, the tech giant warned that this update could reduce battery capacity on some devices, affecting their charging performance.

To mitigate this, Google is offering free battery replacements or monetary compensation in many countries including India, under its 'Pixel 4a Battery Performance Program.'