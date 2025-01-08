Own Google Pixel 4a? You may be entitled to compensation
What's the story
Google has announced a new software update for its Pixel 4a devices to improve battery stability.
The update, which is based on Android 13, will be rolled out from today. However, the tech giant warned that this update could reduce battery capacity on some devices, affecting their charging performance.
To mitigate this, Google is offering free battery replacements or monetary compensation in many countries including India, under its 'Pixel 4a Battery Performance Program.'
Update impact
Google identifies potential battery issues
Google has flagged that the new software update may cause some Pixel 4a devices to have a shorter battery life between charges.
Other issues may include reduced charging performance and altered battery level indicator capacity.
These devices have been termed "impacted devices" by Google. To prevent these possible issues, the company has started a compensation program for affected users.
Compensation details
Compensation for affected Pixel 4a users
As part of its compensation program, Google is offering free battery replacements for eligible devices.
The service is available in multiple countries such as the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Singapore, and India.
Alternatively, you can choose a $100 (around ₹8,580) discount code for Google hardware. This can be used for buying another Pixel device from the Google Store.
Program duration
Compensation program valid for 1 year
The Pixel 4a Battery Performance Program will remain active for a complete year after the first software update release today.
Users have until January 8, 2026, to opt for the compensation options offered by Google, if they are eligible.
The tech giant has also noted that the payment amount may differ according to daily exchange rates.