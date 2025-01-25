Ducati opens bookings for 2025 Panigale V4 in India
What's the story
Ducati has opened bookings for its 2025 Panigale V4 model in India.
The announcement was made on the company's social media pages with a post captioned, "Mission Racetrack: Yes please!" and hashtag #Bookingsopen.
The motorcycle was first unveiled through an event at Misano World Circuit and later showcased in international markets in July 2024.
Features
A blend of advanced design and technology
The Ducati Panigale V4 is a perfect blend of futuristic design, performance, and technology.
It is powered by a Euro5+ compliant 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine. The engine produces an astonishing 214hp at 13,500rpm and 120Nm at 11,250rpm.
It is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter for seamless gear changes.
Ergonomic design
Enhanced rider comfort and improved ground clearance
The Panigale V4 has been redesigned to make it more comfortable for the rider.
The fuel tank now provides more space, while the footrests have been moved 10mm inward to improve ground clearance.
These changes allow for a more compact riding posture, further improving the overall riding experience on this high-performance motorcycle.
Design improvements
Chassis and swingarm updates for weight reduction
The Panigale V4 comes with a lighter front frame, which is 3.47kg lighter than its predecessor. It also has a hollow double-sided swingarm to improve stiffness and reduce weight. This innovative design keeps the silencer under the engine, adding to the motorcycle's sleek aesthetic appeal.
Performance enhancements
Advanced suspension and braking systems
The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4's suspension system includes third-generation electronically controlled Ohlins NPX/TTX units. These units provide improved hydraulic valve speed for enhanced performance.
Meanwhile, the braking system includes lighter Brembo Hypure front brake calipers and a Race eCBS system developed in collaboration with Bosch, ensuring improved precision during high-speed maneuvers.
Advanced systems
Ducati Vehicle Observer and electronic controls
The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 features the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), a system with more than 70 sensors to measure real-time forces and load distribution.
It combines data from the IMU inertial platform to improve handling.
The bike also comes with a host of electronic controls such as Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Slide Control, etc., for improved ride control.
Display technology
Innovative dashboard and display features
The Panigale V4 flaunts a new 6.9-inch dashboard that employs 'Optical Bonding' technology for improved visibility in different lighting conditions.
The dashboard also has a track display that shows additional data like G-forces, power and torque output, and lean angles.
These innovative features give riders real-time performance data during their ride.