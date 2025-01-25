Audi's latest electric SUV debuts with an off-road makeover
What's the story
Audi has unveiled the Q6 E-Tron Off-Road concept, a rugged and versatile variant of its newest electric SUV.
The vehicle is a reimagined version of the Quattro, with major modifications for off-road adventures. These include a massive visual overhaul, an impressive suspension lift, and durable all-terrain tires.
The Q6 E-Tron Off-Road features portal axles, a characteristic usually reserved for extreme 4x4s and never seen on an Audi model.
Unique feature
Ride height raised with 4 custom-made portal axles
The portal axles increase ground clearance by positioning the axle housings above the wheel hubs, and offering drive via a gearset on each wheel. The ride height is raised with four custom-made portal axles integrated into the front and rear wheel hub assemblies.
Performance
A look at the performance
Audi claims these portal axles can increase the wheel torque by as much as 50%.
Each axle is powered by an electric motor, that delivers a combined power output of 509hp and a peak torque of up to 1,340Nm.
This massive boost in performance further emphasizes the vehicle's off-road capabilities.
Design overhaul
Design emphasizes off-road capabilities
The design of the Q6 E-Tron Off-Road concept has been heavily overhauled to emphasize its off-road prowess.
The new design elements comprise ultra-bright spotlights, a roof rack, much wider wheel arches, and a strong lower body cladding.
Audi is expected to offer more details about these changes in the future.
Upcoming debut
Q6 E-Tron Off-Road concept to debut at FAT Ice Race
The studded tires on the Q6 E-Tron Off-Road indicate a probable debut at the FAT Ice Race in Austria later this month, an event where the Volkswagen Group usually takes part. Audi will also release footage of it in action through its social media handles.
Architecture
It is based on PPE platform
Audi's CEO Gernot Dollner calls the Q6 E-Tron Off-Road concept a "reinterpretation of Quattro."
The vehicle is based on Volkswagen's modular Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform, which also underpins the A6 E-Tron and Porsche Macan EV.
Despite its improved off-road capabilities, the top speed of this model has been slightly reduced to 174km/h for safety reasons due to its increased height.