What's the story

Audi has unveiled the Q6 E-Tron Off-Road concept, a rugged and versatile variant of its newest electric SUV.

The vehicle is a reimagined version of the Quattro, with major modifications for off-road adventures. These include a massive visual overhaul, an impressive suspension lift, and durable all-terrain tires.

The Q6 E-Tron Off-Road features portal axles, a characteristic usually reserved for extreme 4x4s and never seen on an Audi model.