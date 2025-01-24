Mumbai auto, taxi, bus fare increased: Check new base rates
What's the story
The Mumbai Metropolitan Road Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved a fare hike for auto rickshaws, taxis, and public buses in the city.
The decision comes after unions demanded a fare hike to offset rising operational costs, including fuel price surges and other factors. The State Transport Authority has also approved the fare hike.
Fare details
New base fares for auto rickshaws and taxis
The base fare for auto rickshaws will go up to ₹26, while taxis will see an increase to ₹28.
The increase also applies to later stages of certain distances for autos, taxis, and municipal busses with hikes ranging between ₹3-₹4.
Auto and taxi unions had first demanded a higher base fare of ₹26 for autos and ₹31 for taxis.
Revision history
Last fare revision and proposed improvements
Upon an official notification from the government, traditional black-and-yellow (kaali-peeli) autos and taxis will be given time to recalibrate their electronic meters to reflect these new charges.
Notably, the last time Mumbai saw a fare revision was in October 2022. Along with the latest fare hike, the transport department has also proposed improvements in last-mile connectivity.
It plans to set up seven new auto stands outside five Metro 3 stations to facilitate passenger convenience.
Information
Potential fare reduction for Thane residents
For Thane residents, a proposal to cut AC bus fares by up to 50% is under consideration. If given a nod, base fares for a 2km ride could fall from ₹20 to a mere ₹10, making public transportation more affordable in the area.