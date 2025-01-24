What's the story

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi is looking to stay independent instead of joining the proposed mega-merger of Honda and Nissan, according to the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri.

Last month, Honda and Nissan announced their potential merger through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the intention of forming a new holding company to compete in the global car market.

The two companies aim to cut costs by sharing vehicle platforms and co-operating on new electric and hybrid cars.