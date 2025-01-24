Ford recalls over 270,000 cars in US over battery issues
What's the story
Ford has recalled some 272,817 vehicles over the risk of battery failure.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed the action, which impacts certain models of the Bronco Sport SUVs (2021-2023) and Maverick pickup trucks (2022-2023).
The problem stems from the degradation and sudden failure of the 12-volt battery in the vehicles.
Risk assessment
Battery failure could lead to loss of drive power
The NHTSA has warned that a failing battery could lead to the loss of electrical accessories, including hazard lights. More critically, it could also lead to a loss of drive power.
The recall notice clearly states that these issues "increase the risk of a crash."
Ford has attributed this problem to a defect in the manufacturing process by one of its suppliers.
Recall procedure
Ford to notify owners and offer free battery replacement
Ford plans to inform affected vehicle owners via mail, around February 3.
The company has advised that all recalled vehicles must be inspected. If required, a dealer will replace the faulty 12-volt battery at no cost.
This is part of Ford's response strategy to mitigate the potential safety risks posed by this battery failure issue in its Bronco Sport SUVs and Maverick pickup trucks.