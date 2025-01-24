Tesla's 2025 Model Y launches in US: Check price, features
What's the story
Tesla has introduced its latest Model Y in the US market, following its debut in the Chinese market earlier this month.
The company updated its website on Thursday with information about the new EV.
As of now, only one variant is up for pre-order - the Long Range all-wheel drive (AWD) version, dubbed as "Launch Series." It is priced at $59,990, excluding destination charges and taxes.
Price hike
New Model Y is more expensive than its predecessor
The new Model Y is much pricier than its predecessor, with an increase of some $12,000 for the same trim.
However, this price hike comes with a number of enhancements such as a slight boost in range and improved performance.
The vehicle can now cover 515km on a single charge, up from the previous model's 501km.
Enhanced specs
Improved performance and features in new Model Y
The new Model Y also offers better acceleration with a 0-97km/h time of just 4.1 seconds, as opposed to the previous model's 4.8 seconds.
This variant comes fully loaded with Full-Self Driving (Supervised) as standard, a vegan suede interior, and special Launch Series badging.
The design has been made sleeker and now features a full-width light bar at the front and a chunky one at the rear.
Interior upgrades
Redesigned Model Y offers quieter ride and additional features
The interior of the new Model Y has been revamped for a quieter ride, courtesy upgraded suspension, acoustic glass, and redesigned body castings.
The vehicle now comes with an extra 8.0-inch touchscreen at the back and powered second-row seats.
Ventilation has also been added to the front seats while keeping their existing heating and power adjustability features intact.
Global release
Tesla's Model Y to launch in Canada and Mexico
Along with the US, the revamped Model Y will also make its debut in Canada and Mexico in March.
This is a departure from Tesla's previous strategy of staggering launches across different regions.
The simultaneous global release hints at a new approach from the company as it looks to retain its position in the cut-throat electric vehicle market.