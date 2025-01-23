What's the story

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest automaker, has announced a price hike across its entire portfolio.

The new prices will come into effect from February 1, 2025. The hike differs from model to model, with increments between ₹1,500 and ₹32,500.

The move has been necessitated by rising input and operational costs which have forced the company to pass on some of the burden to customers.