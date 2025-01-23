2025 BMW R18 range goes official: Check what's new
What's the story
BMW Motorrad has unveiled a host of updates for its R18 crusier motorcycle range, which will be introduced in the markets this year.
The changes include an increase in torque, modifications to the rear wheel size, and tweaks to the suspension system.
These enhancements will make the rides more performance-oriented as well as comfortable on the road.
Performance boost
2025 BMW R18 models to feature enhanced torque
The 2025 models of the R18 range are powered by a massive 1,802cc engine.
This engine delivers an increased torque of an additional 4.88Nm at 3,000rpm, resulting in a peak torque of 163Nm. The power output remains unchanged at 89hp.
These performance enhancements are due to updates in the ECU and mapping systems.
Wheel updates
BMW R18 range introduces new wheel size and design
The 2025 models sport a bigger rear wheel size of 18-inch, as opposed to the previous 16-inch.
The design of the standard wheels has also been refreshed with seven double spokes and a new contrast cut finish.
The wheels are gloss-finished over machined elements, making them look even more appealing.
Comfort enhancements
Suspension and exhaust system updated for improved comfort
The suspension system has been tweaked with new spring and damping rates within the rear shock absorber, to complement the new rear wheel size. This should improve comfort during rides.
The R18 range will also get circular-shaped silencers instead of the vintage 'fishtail' exhausts of the previous models.
Aesthetic updates
BMW R18 range showcases new aesthetic features for 2025
The 2025 models also sport new side covers and a redesigned fuel tank.
The base model has a "rough look" with naked front suspension, while other models such as the Classic, Roctane, R18 B, and Transcontinental keep the fork shrouds for a vintage look.
The R18 Classic also gets some more updates such as a new front mudguard and a 19-inch spoked front wheel.
Model enhancements
BMW R18 Classic and R18 B boast new features
The R18 Classic provide a single seat with 10mm thicker foam for additional comfort, DRLs as standard in the UK, and a USB-C charging socket.
The R18 B model gets the same blacked out option as the stock bike and classic. It comes with a high-gloss black paint job with dark chrome touches, giving it a sleek and modern look.